Education Ministry enforces stronger enrollment measures

There are 11 government secondary schools that have worked together to create standard, transparent enrolment guidelines, including a common application form introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2024 for all new student intakes.

While speaking in Parliament, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says high-performing government schools follow government enrolment criteria while also considering marks, exam results, sports, and leadership skills.

He adds that government school enrollment considers Year 8 exam marks, prioritizes disadvantaged students and day scholars, and looks at academics, leadership, and extracurricular activities through a fair selection process.

The Minister says all Year 8 students for 2025 have equal chances to apply for 2026 government school enrolment, and school heads will finalize lists for Ministry approval.

“The Ministry of Education maintains a benchmark for government schools at a minimum of 250 marks, based on English plus the best four subjects, with a pass of 50 marks in English plus four subjects, to which good marks may guarantee entry into schools.”

Radrodro adds that all selected students will go through a standard interview process set by school heads and monitored by the Secretary for Education and divisional and district officers.

Opposition MP Hem Chand raised a question on how the ministry will ensure school heads follow the criteria to promote fairness.

“Is the enrolment carried out fairly, without favouritism, so that the deserving students are enrolled?”

In response, Radrodro says the process has now been improved, with clear guidelines, stricter monitoring, and oversight mechanisms.

Radrodro adds that enrollment forms are available through the Ministry and schools.

