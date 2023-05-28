Education progress promising, but challenges remain

In the last decade, data and mapping of education progress have made significant strides, reflecting commendable advancements in various areas.

However, certain challenges still persist, preventing the achievement of regional benchmarks set by countries.

Director of the Office and UNESCO Representative to the Pacific States, Nisha, states many countries have reported an increase in the number of children enrolling in primary schools, highlighting a positive trend.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is quite an achievement compared to where the situation stood ten years ago. And I think another significant achievement, if I may point it out, is in teacher education and having qualified and trained teachers. While this is short of the regional benchmark, the progress is quite encouraging, and I hope with gradual attention to the quality of teaching and relevance of teacher education, it will be improved further.”

Nisha says this development demonstrates the commitment to providing basic education opportunities to all, ensuring a solid foundation for future academic pursuits.

She also says that with a continued focus on improving education quality and accessibility, the future holds promise for a more equitable and inclusive global education system.