Ecological purification system for Mudu villagers

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government has introduced an Ecological Purification System (EPS) in Nacamaki village, located in Mudu district, Koro.

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, aims to eliminate health concerns associated with the local water supply.

Over 300 individuals from 52 households are set to benefit from this life-changing investment.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka emphasized the importance of clean drinking water as a fundamental human right.

He says the government remains committed to fulfilling this right and ensuring access to safe drinking water for all communities in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The primary objective of the EPS project is to naturally purify the existing water supply system, thereby guaranteeing the provision of clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Nacamaki.

Selesitino Naqarase, the headman of Nacamaki Village, expressed his gratitude, stating that the improvement in their drinking water system is an “answered prayer.”

In the past, he said the village had faced difficulties when authorities were forced to shut down their previous water source due to numerous health cases resulting from the consumption of untreated water.

The implementation of the EPS project has brought great relief to the villagers, alleviating their concerns about the health implications of consuming untreated water, particularly for women and household members.

The Nacamaki EPS Project was completed at a cost of $45,000.