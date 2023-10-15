Ditoka commits to village development

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister for Rural and maritime development has reaffirmed his commitment to development projects in villages around Fiji.

While officiating at the opening of the newly constructed $26,000 foot crossing at Nukutocia village in Ovalau, Sakiasi Ditoka praised the villagers for taking the initiative to upgrade their surroundings.

He also urges villagers to learn about development and disaster management plans which offer support mechanisms to rural and maritime communities for development projects.

“I heard of the project that this village did which was the construction of the 19 houses after TC Winston. That is the community spirit we want, where you do the project without relying on the government because the government will definitely support that kind of commitment.”



The new foot-crossing at Nukutocia village will benefit a population of 195 people and 45 households.