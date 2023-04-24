Decrease in criminal activities in Northern Division

Northern Division Command and Control Center Officer-In-Charge, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ilisapeci Waqerau

The Fiji Police Force has noted a decrease in criminal activities in the Northern Division.

Northern Division Command and Control Center Officer-In-Charge, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ilisapeci Waqerau says the overall crime rate decreased by 42 percent between January and March.

“In January was 1205 compared to the same period last year … it was 1421. In February, we have reduced by 11%. In the month of March, we have reduced by 30%. Overall, in regards to the reports that have been registered … we have reduced by 42%.”

Article continues after advertisement

Waqerau says this has been attributed to their routine operations in the Northern Division.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Viliame Soko has also attributed this to their capacity-building programmes.

“We empower them on investigation skills, how to present themselves in public and we have seen a tremendous increase in the achievement of Labasa Police Station in March.”

Waqerau says despite the decrease in overall crime in the Northern Division, there is a worrying increase of 150 percent in crimes against children.