Cyclone victims rehoused

The $5.9 million Nabavatu relocation project is now in full swing.

Work is underway to build 37 new homes for families in Macuata who lost their land after Cyclone Ana in 2021.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka said construction was moving steadily in four phases.

He states homes are being built on three terraces and key infrastructure like drainage, roads and water systems is already done.

“The phase also includes the installation of water reticulation systems and the connection of homes to the main EFL power grid, ensuring that the new community will be fully serviced and sustainable.”

Ditoka said the next steps include linking homes to the main EFL power grid and installing water systems to make the community fully serviced and sustainable.

He also said the village would soon get footpaths and footbridges. He adds that the Northern Division Commissioner is closely working with the contractor to manage each phase and solve any issues early.

“Commissioner of the Northern Division, continues to coordinate closely with the contractor, ensuring smooth execution of each phase while addressing any challenges proactively. With consistent progress and well-managed resources, we are confident in meeting project milestones as planned.”

Ditoka states they are confident they will meet the project milestones with proper planning and support.

The goal is to build safe homes and tackle the bigger issue of people displaced by climate disasters.









