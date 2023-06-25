CWMH Board grateful: Dr. Williams

Colonial War Memorial Hospital Board Chair, Dr. Esther William, says more support for uplifting CWMH is still needed, but the support from the public has been overwhelming.

Yesterday, close to 800 people were part of the second major cleanup campaign.

It included various organizations; some of them are iTaukei Affairs, Itaukei Land Trust Board, Mindpearl, ANZ Bank, BSP Life, ACS Old Scholars Association, Marist Olad Scholars Association, Fiji Water, Bula Outsource, and a few others that took their time out to clean the CWM Hospital.

Dr. Williams says the board’s helping hands are making a big difference, particularly in ensuring a clean environment.

“You’ll see when you go around, they’ve made a lot of difference this morning.”

Representing ITLTB, Raijieli Taylor says that giving back to the community drives the campaign.

“At the same time, we all know that we are giving back to something that is very important to the population of Fiji, which is our health and wellbeing.”

Makereta Swinger says that it’s a learning experience for the kids from the Kalekana Powerpuff Kids Club.

“It will be a good initiative for them as well. This is like one of their therapy thing”

Dr. Williams says more events of this kind can be expected in the future.