Six busted in Nadi meth raid

Six people from Nadi and Lautoka will front the Nadi Magistrates Court today after being caught with methamphetamine.

Police say the group, aged 34 to 45, were arrested during a raid in Waqadra on Sunday by officers from the Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit.

Several clear plastics containing crystal-like substances were seized and later tested positive for meth.

All six have been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

