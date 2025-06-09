Husband in court over wife’s death

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife during a domestic dispute in Lautoka has been charged with murder.

Police state the 28-year-old assaulted his wife at their Waiyavi home and later told a relative she was lying motionless in their room.

A post-mortem confirmed she died from injuries linked to the alleged assault.

Article continues after advertisement

He will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.