Bainimarama and Qiliho acquitted

Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau has acquitted former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama of charges related to perverting the course of justice.

Puamau asserted that the State failed to establish a compelling case against the former Prime Minister, particularly in proving allegations that he had advised former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho to cease an ongoing investigation involving the University of the South Pacific.

Additionally, Qiliho, who faced charges in connection with this case, has also been declared not guilty by Puamau.

These charges were initially triggered by a complaint lodged by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019, centered on the behavior of former staff members.

