Tupou to miss Flying Fijians Test

Taniela Tupou [Source: AAP]

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou will not be part of the match day squad for this weekend’s Test against the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, Australia.

Coach Joe Schmidt released Tupou today after including him in the wider Test squad last week.

This means the big prop will be available for the Waratahs when they tack-le the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The off-contract Tupou, reportedly set for a club move to France, did not hit his straps for the Waratahs this season but at his best would be a cru-cial piece of the Wallabies’ pack to take on the Lions.

He’ll get his chance to make an early statement on Saturday before Schmidt refines his squad for the three-Test Lions series beginning in Brisbane on July 19.

You can watch the Flying Fijians and Wallabies Test live on FBC Sports on Sunday at 3:30pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.