Judgement day for Bainimarama and Qiliho

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho (left), Voreqe Bainimarama.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will know their fate this afternoon when Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau delivers her judgement.

Both the state and defense counsels were required to file and serve their written submissions by last week Friday.

Minisha Shankar, who previously worked as an associate of the late Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu, is now overseeing the case on behalf of the state.

Bainimarama and Qiliho face allegations of giving directives to halt an investigation related to a matter at the University of the South Pacific

Bainimarama faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with abuse of office.