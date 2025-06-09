Beyoncé Narrowly Avoids Falling From Flying Car Due to Prop Malfunction

Source: Enews

Beyoncé wasn’t crying any alligator tears, despite her recent onstage mishap.

During the first of two Cowboy Carter shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium on June 28, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was involved in a scary incident in which she appeared to be stuck in a car suspended above the crowd after it began to tilt mid-air.

In a video shared to TikTok June 28, the 44-year-old abruptly stopped singing “16 Carriages” and instead started repeating, “Stop, stop, stop,” into the microphone.

Article continues after advertisement

Once the music stopped, the Grammy winner remained suspended in the air while smiling down at the audience as they erupted in cheers.

And after a few moments, she calmly said, “Thank y’all for your patience,” before the car was finally lowered down to the center of the stadium.

“If ever I fall,” she said after returning to the stage, “I know y’all would catch me.”

After all, this isn’t the first time Beyonce who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 13, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband Jay Z has been met with an onstage malfunction during the Cowboy Carter tour.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.