NGO backs Rabuka’s MSG reappointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights in Fiji has welcomed the reappointment of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

It labels it an opportunity to revitalize the group’s founding mission of justice, security, and self-determination for all Melanesians.

In a statement, it says it hopes Rabuka’s leadership will steer the MSG toward stronger advocacy for West Papua and Kanaky-New Caledonia, where pro-independence movements continue to face challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

The group raised concerns over Indonesia’s status as an associate member of the MSG, citing its influence in the region and alleged role in the ongoing repression of West Papuans.

It urged Rabuka to uphold the MSG’s core values, reassess Indonesia’s membership, and elevate discussions on decolonisation at both the MSG and Pacific Islands Forum levels.

The NGO Coalition also acknowledged Fiji’s long-standing support for the people of Kanaky and expressed hope for meaningful outcomes from the recent Troika Plus mission to New Caledonia.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.