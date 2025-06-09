Coach Tavaga confident in sprint team

[Source: Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji’s men’s sprinters are aiming to leave a mark at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, with their preparations described as strong and focused.

Coach Vaciseva Tavaga, a former national sprinter herself, is leading the sprint squad for the first time and says the athletes are ready to take on the region’s best.

With events including the individual sprints and relays, the team is deter-mined to improve on their past performances.

“The men’s sprints, the preparation is good. They are geared up, they are ready to compete with other Pacific Island countries here in Pa-lau.”

Tavaga says while other nations are fielding strong competitors, the Fijian team is going in with determination and pride.

“Their aim is to do their best here in Palau, better their performance. And better than the last mini-games.”

Reflecting on her transition from athlete to coach, Tavaga says she’s ex-cited to guide the new generation.

The 2025 Pacific Mini Games is currently underway in Palau.

