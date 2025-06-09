Government to build new Mortuary Units across Fiji

[File Photo]

The government has allocated $1.2 million in the new fiscal year to construct new mortuary units in various locations across the country.

As part of the initiative, new units will be built at the Rakiraki and Tavua Sub-Divisional Hospitals, as well as the Nadarivatu Health Centre and Taveuni Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Additional mortuary facilities will be constructed in Kadavu, Levuka, Savusavu, Dreketi, Wainibokasi, Navua, Nabouwalu, and at the Nayavu Health Centre.

The initiative aims to improve health infrastructure and ensure communities have access to essential services.

