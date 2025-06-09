Alleged domestic violence claims life

A team of police investigators have been deployed to Rabi Island following a suspected domestic violence case that resulted in the death of a woman in Uma Village.

Police confirmed to FBC News that the incident occurred last Friday night at a church compound, where an argument between a husband and wife escalated into physical assault.

According to police reports, the victim was allegedly assaulted by her husband inside a hall following the dispute.

She was quickly transported to the Rabi Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was promptly reported to authorities, and Crime Officer Tukavesi is leading the ongoing investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

