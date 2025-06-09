Commonwealth warns rule of law is under severe threat

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The erosion of the rule of law poses a serious threat to democracy, development, and social stability worldwide, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey has warned.

Opening the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Nadi, Botchwey said the world is facing unprecedented political, economic, environmental, and technological turbulence, with laws increasingly being bent or broken without consequence.

She told ministers that institutions are under pressure, public trust is weakening, and when the rule of law fails, ordinary people pay the price through rising inequality, democratic decline, and stalled development.

Botchwey warned that replacing the rule of law with the rule of force risks destroying the fabric of modern civilization, saying inaction and the tolerance of impunity are no longer options for Commonwealth nations.

She stressed that history will judge how leaders respond to this moment, describing the responsibility facing law ministers as profound.

Botchwey said the rule of law is central to the Commonwealth’s identity, anchored in its Charter, the Latimer House Principles, and its new Strategic Plan, and must be grounded in human rights to have real meaning for people.

She said the Commonwealth’s shared legal traditions and values give it a unique strength, but that strength must translate into real outcomes for citizens.

Over the coming days, ministers will focus on major legal challenges, including democratic resilience, the responsible use of technology in justice systems, climate change and maritime certainty, and access to justice for women, young people, and vulnerable communities.

Botchwey said discussions will prioritize practical tools such as model laws and shared legal principles to support delivery, particularly for Pacific nations where climate impacts are already a lived reality.

She said the meeting in Fiji is about turning shared values into action, defending democracy, protecting human rights, restoring trust in institutions, and ensuring justice systems serve the people.

The Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting continues in Nadi this week, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expected to officiate at the official opening this evening.

