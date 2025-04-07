Committee begins consultations on FDB reports

[ Source: Fiji Development Bank/ Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna ]

People who have taken loans from the Fiji Development Bank will have the opportunity to raise their concerns with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs this week.

The Committee has begun nationwide consultations as part of its review of the Fiji Development Bank’s 2022 and 2023 annual reports.

As part of this process, the Committee will gather feedback from FDB loan recipients to help inform its recommendations.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says consultations began in Suva today and will continue in other parts of the country throughout the week.

He says the engagement will include discussions around FDB’s processes and procedures to better understand recipients’ experiences and challenges.

