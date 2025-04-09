Collaboration to drive blue economy growth

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is taking significant steps to position Fiji as a key player in the blue economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stressed this during a roundtable discussion with representatives of the Waitt Foundation.

He says the government has centered its strategies on leveraging the blue economy to drive economic diversification, with a particular focus on the promising sector of commercial aquaculture.

Kamikamica says creating an economic framework that links conservation efforts with tangible economic benefits, particularly for rural communities, is vital.

He adds that collaboration with the Waitt Foundation aims to achieve this balance by fostering innovation in aquaculture and other blue economy initiatives.

Kamikamica says the partnership is seen as a key avenue for unlocking new opportunities for Fiji’s economy, especially as the government seeks to diversify its sectors and create new revenue streams.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged the work of various ministries, including the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Housing, stating that their efforts will be crucial to driving the blue economy agenda forward.

