Climate change is a concern: Makutu

The people of Vanuavatu Island in the Lau Group are not exempted from the threats of climate change to its vital marine and coastal areas, as well as its people’s sources of food and income.

Vanuavatu island representative Semesa Makutu says that they are pleading with the Government for assistance in the construction of a sea wall to alleviate the problem.

Makutu says that coastal erosion is a major problem.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the previous level of the land from where we are seated. We never saw these sand stones on the seashore growing up, yet they are here now.”

According to Makutu, rising sea levels cause increased coastal flooding during storm surges and significant coastline erosion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu reminded the people of Vanuavatu that it is the government’s job to aid the people, but they must first consider what they can do before official support arrives.