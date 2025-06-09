Cattle farming boosts turtle conservation in Udu

Club member Talica Vugayawa

The growth of cattle farming in Nabouono Village, Udu Point, by the Veilomani Women’s Club has made a positive impact on how communities plan and cater for events.

Club member Talica Vugayawa says the initiative has helped reduce the number of turtles harvested for traditional and community gatherings, as people now have alternative meat options.

The cattle farming project has also eased catering for large functions, with villagers no longer needing to travel long distances to purchase meat.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cattle since we began this project a few years ago, and there has been positive feedback. Even during the Provincial Council meeting, the beef came in handy we were able to feed hundreds of people.”

Vugayawa says government regulations on turtle harvesting have become stricter, encouraging more communities to turn to sustainable and practical alternatives.

She adds that when villagers apply to the Ministry of Fisheries for permission to harvest turtles for special events, approval is usually limited to no more than two turtles, making cattle a more viable and sustainable option.

“When you compare the meat from two turtles to that of one cow, it makes sense. It’s about protecting turtles and our ocean for the sake of our future generations,”

Meanwhile, the Veilomani Women’s Club is expanding its focus to include beekeeping, and members are seeking support from organizations to help fund the project after successfully completing their beekeeping training.

