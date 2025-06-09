News

Capital’s water crisis gets major upgrade

Riya Mala

July 28, 2025

Water shortages in the capital are a growing concern, and the government is acting to fix the problem through the Elevated Tamavua Areas Infrastructure Project.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau explains that the project includes a diversion from Sawani Junction, new pump stations, reservoirs in Colo-I-Suva and a supplementary water treatment facility at Tamavua.

Road improvements are also underway, starting with the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge, which is being funded by Japan. Three more bridges will be built alongside it.

Ro Filipe stresses that road maintenance must include proper drainage, crossings, and culverts to be effective.

With more funding in the 2025–2026 budget, the Minister stated that the Ministry is better equipped to address these water and road challenges, according to Ro Filipe.

