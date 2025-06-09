Calls to tackle vandalism, trespass in burial law

[file photo]

The Raiwaqa Navua Crematorium Committee has urged the inclusion of offenses such as vandalism and trespass in the Burial and Cremation Amendment Act 2025.

During a submission before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, founding member Chaitanya Lakshman highlighted that current laws do not specifically cover acts that occur in public spaces like cemeteries and community areas. He noted the extra burden on members who travel from Suva to Navua to clean up discarded bottles and cans.

“Every three months we pay $345 as water bills because the taps get broken. And it’s our money, the community’s money that gets wasted by these rogue elements in our community who spoil things for everybody. You know, and it’s a small place. It’s a small place.”

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Lakshman also spoke about ongoing efforts to educate residents on respecting public areas, working with local leaders, temples, mosques, churches, and the provincial office. He emphasized that cemeteries and crematoriums deserve the same respect as places of worship.

Committee member Jone Usamate acknowledged the submissions made by the Raiwaqa Navua Crematorium Committee.

