Calls to address drug roots

Fiji Fashion Week Founder Ellen Whippy Knight believes that understanding the root causes of the country’s drug problem is essential for addressing the issue.

Speaking at last week’s Speaker’s Debate, Knight stated that there are deep-seated issues within Fiji’s social and economic structures.

She urges the government to prioritize discussions at a higher level to curb the spread of social ills.

Article continues after advertisement

“Parents are putting their kids on the streets for the sake of prostitution. People are dying. Police are involved. We need to address this at a higher level because once you approach the issue’s core and foster greater consideration, you can begin tackling the problem on the streets.”

Speaker and President-elect Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu agreed with Knight, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

“Let us not wait until it is too late. The time to act is now. The drug problem is a challenge we must face head-on. It threatens our communities, our families, and our future.”

Ratu Naiqama calls for adequate preventive programs to address the social challenges affecting the country.