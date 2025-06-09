Calls grow for independent Aviation Accident Investigation Authority

Parliament has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Fiji’s aviation legal framework, alongside strengthened security measures.

This follows a detailed review of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji’s (CAAF) 2023 Annual Report.

The review, presented by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, spotlighted gaps in legislation, enforcement, and operational capacity that must be addressed to safeguard Fiji’s airspace amid evolving threats.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma, delivering the committee’s findings, explained the need to modernize aviation laws, many of which date back to 1976.

The committee recommended the swift review and consolidation of multiple outdated aviation laws into a single comprehensive Aviation Bill.

It also called for the establishment of an independent and well-resourced accident investigation unit to ensure impartiality and alignment with ICAO requirements, a step deemed necessary despite Fiji’s commendable record of zero aviation fatalities from 2020 to 2023.

Capacity constraints within key departments such as aviation security and ground safety were highlighted, along with the prolonged inactivity of the National Aviation Security Committee since 2009.

“Reactivating this committee will improve inter-agency coordination, oversight, and transparency,” the report stated.

Several parliamentarians echoed these concerns during the debate.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa supported all 14 recommendations, underscoring the need to upgrade screening technologies and introduce comprehensive drone legislation amid the rising use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Fiji.

Ravunawa also stressed the importance of retaining skilled aviation personnel, warning of the adverse impact of brain drain on national coverage and oversight.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica suggested exploring regional cooperation to establish a shared accident investigation body, which could reduce costs and enhance oversight across Pacific nations.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu expressed concern over the delays in treaty ratifications, urging the government to expedite these processes to maintain Fiji’s status as a key travel hub and

ICAO member. He highlighted the need to update domestic laws to explicitly cover modern threats like the use of aircraft as weapons and deployment of weapons of mass destruction.

Seruiratu also emphasized the urgency of updating drone regulations in light of new security challenges and praised the committee’s call for a dedicated accident investigation unit, questioning the government’s readiness to implement these reforms.

Concerns over porous maritime borders facilitating drug trafficking and unauthorized entries were raised, along with calls for enhanced data sharing between CAAF, police, customs, and immigration agencies through systems like Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR).

The debate concluded with unanimous support for the motion to adopt the committee’s recommendations, placing pressure on the government to act swiftly.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji plays a critical role in ensuring aviation safety and security in a nation highly dependent on air travel for connectivity and economic activity.

Lawmakers agree that timely legislative reforms, operational upgrades, and international cooperation are vital to protect Fiji’s skies against emerging global and regional risks.









