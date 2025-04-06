Calls for stronger family connections

file photo

Families are urged to restore meaningful communication, as increasing reliance on technology is believed to hinder authentic relationships and family connections.

Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong emphasises prioritising family time over digital distractions, noting children’s growing absorption in their devices.

Archbishop Loy Chong believes this prioritisation can prevent weakened family bonds and poor social development.

Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

He also highlights the broader issues associated with neglecting children’s emotional needs.

“You see parents, you know, throwing a phone to a child when it cries, you know, when the child is needing a hug or food or something. So with all this, with the domestic violence, children’s abuse, child abuse with the place of social media, we see a society that is deprived of good relationship.”

Archbishop Loy Chong stresses the need for families to make time for face-to-face interactions, especially during meals or family activities.

Marist Missionary Sister Teresia Tinanisolo shared similar concerns, expressing how technology has created a divide between parents and chil-dren.

With many families relying on gadgets to keep children occupied, Sister Tinanisolo warns of potential long-term consequences including their social skills.

