Burnt cane crisis threatens sugar industry and market access

Sugar mills across the country are now receiving more than 60 percent burnt cane daily, a worrying trend that’s threatening the quality, reputation, and marketability of Fiji’s sugar.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Sugar, Dr. Vinesh Kumar, says the surge in burnt cane is putting severe pressure on the industry as Fiji struggles to meet international market standards.

He stresses that penalties for burnt cane will remain in place amid fears that lifting them could lead to even more burning, further jeopardizing Fiji’s sugar exports.

Dr. Kumar admits that while there’s no proof farmers are burning their own crops, the outcome is devastating as buyers are increasingly rejecting Fiji’s sugar due to poor quality.

“We have challenges in terms of selling our sugar because the quality is down and the contributing factor is the burnt cane. When the burnt cane comes to the mills the energy cost increases, it takes time to extract the juice and to crystalize it.”

He adds that the problem is worsening by the day, with mills reporting a steady increase in burnt cane deliveries.

“At present about 60 to 80 percent are burnt cane and the challenge for us is that the quality of sugar is bad now because it comes from burnt cane.”

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says the government is working to tackle the problem by reintroducing extension officers to work closely with farmers.

Dr. Kumar, however, maintains that most farmers would not deliberately destroy their own crop, suggesting that other elements including claims of labourers lighting fires to secure harvesting jobs may be contributing to the crisis.

