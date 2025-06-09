Breaking the silence on sexual and reproductive health

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, is stressing the importance of removing stigma for women and youth in accessing sexual and reproductive health services.

She says they are working closely with Fiji and other Pacific Island nations to design programs that address these challenges.

Darlow explains that part of the rationale behind the program’s design is the recognition that sexual and reproductive health and rights have traditionally been under-invested in, despite being a core component of public health.

“Talking about those sorts of issues so that we can make sure we have healthy, thriving populations that can make informed decisions about their future. It’s come together now in 2025 and of course there’s some other overlays.”

She adds that this increased awareness helps people understand why sexual and reproductive health is such a crucial area for proactive investment.

Darlow commended the Fijian government, noting that this is a fundamental primary health care issue for the population.

She emphasized that these issues are not secret or shameful, as every woman in her reproductive years will experience them, and adolescents face these challenges as they reach sexual maturity.

She highlighted that not talking about these issues only worsens the problem, but by working together, communities can address these challenges and provide a safe and healthy environment.

