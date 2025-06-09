Border screening still manual despite rising arrivals

[Photo: FILE]

Passenger risk checks are still being carried out manually, with no automated system in place to process incoming traveller data.

This was raised during the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence review of immigration annual reports from 2019 to 2023.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma raised concerns over delays in passenger clearance at arrival points.

He asked how long travellers are taking to be processed on arrival. He also questioned whether current systems are able to manage rising risks linked to transnational crime.

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Sharma further sought clarity on officer training. He asked how often officers are trained to handle smuggling cases and whether investigation rooms are fitted with cameras to ensure safety for both staff and travellers.

Border Security and Enforcement Manager Jese Cirikisuva told the committee that airlines are required to submit passenger manifests one hour before departure to Fiji. Maritime vessels must provide lists 24 hours in advance on weekdays and 48 hours on weekends.

Cirikisuva says Fiji processes more than 80,000 arrivals each month. He said this translates to around 2,000 to 3,000 passengers daily, placing pressure on officers who are working without automated screening support.

He said an Advance Passenger Information system is being developed to improve screening and help identify higher-risk travellers before arrival.

He also confirmed ongoing upgrades with Airports Fiji Limited, including additional surveillance cameras and improved monitoring systems at key airport locations.

Cirikisuva says the MERIT system would be integrated with e-gates at Nadi International Airport.

He says this would reduce manual checks and improve passenger processing efficiency.