Big plans for Wailevu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has urged Wailevu villagers in Vanua Levu to unite for successful development.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu stated that past efforts failed due to individual greed and personal agendas.

He stresses that the ‘I’ mindset must end to protect community progress.

Article continues after advertisement

The new Wailevu Village Company plan includes projects like ecotourism, solar energy, and women-led businesses.

“When that time comes in the future, people should remember that mataqali unity existed before these business plans. It happened in most villages, but that is part and parcel of progress. However, the ‘I’ or ‘me’ mindset must end, as it does not only affect development plans but also the overall progress of an iTaukei community. Work together and listen to each other for successful growth and progress,”

Vasu pointed out the need for landowners to shift from resource owners to business owners, with government support to help.

Tui Wailevu Vakatawa Sitiveni Niumataiwalu believes that the village has resources but must act with proper planning for future generations.

“It’s really an achievement for us. Looking at the resources we have and what has been earmarked for the North, we need to act rather than watch from the sidelines. This is not only for our village but also for the future of our generations. It’s now on us to execute this plan.”

The Ministry has also encouraged villagers to use available grants and assistance to achieve their goals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.