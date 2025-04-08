Back-to-School assistance concludes

The Ministry of Finance has successfully distributed $43.1 million in back-to-school support for this year.

The ministry says this assistance was for 213,520 students nationwide.

The support was distributed through MPAiSA, MyCASH, and Post Fiji outlets.

This also marks the closure of the assistance for 2025, as the ministry also thanked the Ministry of Education, heads of schools, teachers, school administrative officers, students, parents, and guardians for their commitment, cooperation, and support throughout the application process.

