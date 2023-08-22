Australia supports construction of wash and kitchen facilities for CPR

[Source : USAID Pacific Islands/Facebook ]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has received a grant from the Australian Government through its Direct Aid Program to build a portable wash, kitchen, and storage facility in Vunato, Lautoka.

These new facilities will benefit around 50 Collection Pillars of Recycling, formerly known as informal waste pickers – who comb through the Vunato dumpsite for most parts of the day to collect recyclables such as plastic, aluminium material, and copper wires which they sell to recyclers to earn a living.

Some CPR has been doing this work for over two decades and contributes about 30 percent of the waste removed from landfills and dumpsites each year.

Article continues after advertisement

PRF’s Founder, Amitesh Deo says these workers play a vital role in environmental sustainability and to the longevity of the dumpsite by removing recyclables and other waste materials from leaking into our environment.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Suva, Ewen McDonald, said Australia was pleased to support an initiative that was providing opportunities for economic empowerment, training, and new facilities to support the health and well-being of the people who play a central role in recycling in Fiji.