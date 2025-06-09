Australia–Fiji Business Council strengthens economic ties in Gold Coast

[Photo Credit: Investment Fiji]

The 29th Australia–Fiji Business Forum currently underway at the Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel in Gold Coast, Australia will conclude today.

The forum brought together government officials, business leaders, and investors to strengthen bilateral economic relations between the two countries

The event kicked off on Wednesday, with remarks from Australia Fiji Business Council President Zane Yoshida, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade representative Justin Lee, and Fiji’s Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna.

In a statement, Investment Fiji confirmed that there were around 100 guests and key stakeholders that are currently at the forum who are setting a strong tone for discussions centered on trade, investment, and sustainable development between Fiji and Australia.

A key highlight of the first day was the session on “Investment Opportunities and Outcomes,” featuring Investment Fiji’s Chief Executive Kamal Chetty, CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere of South Pacific Stock Exchange, and the Fiji National Provident Fund’s CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu.

In his remarks, Chetty shared updates on Fiji’s recent investment achievements and outlined upcoming projects, inviting Australian investors to explore opportunities across multiple sectors, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Investment Fiji further added that forum underscores the deepening partnership between Australia and Fiji as key economic partners in the Pacific with the hopes to build on shared economic goals and identify new areas for collaboration.

The event continues today with further sessions and networking opportunities.

