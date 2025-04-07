Assessment carried out on rural water needs

The Ministry of Public Works is carrying out an assessment of rural water needs across the country with the assistance of UNICEF to address critical water supply gaps and mitigate the risk of waterborne diseases in underserved communities.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this is following the successful completion of the Vusama Water Project which connected two rural villages to the main water supply, significantly improving public health in the area.

Ro Filipe stresses the government must be proactive in addressing these water needs, which is vital for the health and well-being of these communities.

And government needs to really plan for that, put in place measures and strategies in order to address those moving forward, especially in the next five to 10 years, and prioritising those which are at high risk in terms of waterborne diseases, such as Vusama.

Ro Filipe adds that in addition to the water project, the government is collaborating with the Ministry of Lands to prioritise borehole projects in other rural areas.

He says this initiative will involve the identification of accessible borehole locations, with the Water Authority providing the necessary connections to ensure communities have access to safe water.

