Arts festival to showcase Fiji's cultural richness

[Source: Samoa Global News]

The third Allan Alo Arts Festival is set to captivate audiences with a vibrant celebration of Pacific cultural heritage.

Scheduled from September 2nd to the 7th, the event promises to unite communities through the universal language of art, showcasing the rich and diverse tapestry of Fiji and the Pacific.

The workshops during the week of the festival will also be beneficial; to Fijian youth.

This will provide them with growth opportunities to learn from international, regional and local artists who have achieved global success in the arts scene.

Originating in 2021, the festival serves as a testament to Allan Alo’s unwavering dedication and innovative spirit.