Artificial intelligence threatens human resources, experts say

The integration of artificial intelligence in Fiji could pose a threat to the country’s workforce.

This was highlighted during a workshop organized by Fiji National University, focusing on AI for business productivity and innovation in Fiji’s economy.

National Training and Productivity Centre Director, Francois Trachy, stresses that the AI wave or revolution is part of humanity’s evolution, similar to the industrial revolution.

“Of course, when the industrial revolution came in the 19th century, those who didn’t adapt got hurt, and those who did saw incredible gains in productivity and quality of life.”

He says AI is part of the digitalization and information technology revolution.

“It’s going to happen whether we like it or not, whether we agree with it or not, according to our values or beliefs. Like the internet, it’s going to make its way, whether we want it or not — so we better adapt, but responsibly.”

AI expert Trachy further added that despite AI’s strong impact on humanity, the best defense today is to implement strong regulations to govern AI and protect the global workforce.

