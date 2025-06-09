Agribusiness backs local farmers

International agribusinesses, such as Fiji Water and a new Sri Lankan company, are entering Fiji’s agricultural market.

The government assures local, small-scale farmers that this will help them, not hurt them.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, these companies will partner with local farmers through cooperative models instead of competing with them.

He adds this is part of their plan to help more than 60% of Fijian produce that currently does not reach formal markets.

Kamikamica says this effort will open access to premium markets overseas.

“Ensuring that our products comply with the regulations and certifications required in our key markets, and coordinating the full supply chain from farm to freight, creating an end-to-end ecosystem that is reliable, efficient, and transparent.”

Kamikamica says the strategy focuses on matching local production.

“We must transition from a supply-driven model to one that is more responsive to market demand. This means planning production based on real-time demand.”

Kamikamica believes that partnerships between government, private sector, and grassroots cooperatives are expected to deliver both scale and agility.

