Accident claims two lives

A couple from Lautoka have died following a road accident in Tavua this morning.

The accident occurred around 7.15 am at Nadolodolo, Tavua.

Police say they were travelling towards Rakiraki from Tavua when they collided with an oncoming truck filled with sugarcane, which was on its way to Lautoka.

The bodies of the two deceased were taken to the Lautoka Morgue.

The Force is urging motorists to take extra precautions on our roads as we head into another weekend.

Police investigations continue.

