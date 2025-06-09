ACCF saves half a million dollars by not appointing CEO

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji has saved the government over half a million dollars by not appointing a new Chief Executive Officer since 2024.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani, highlighted key cost-cutting measures that have delivered total savings of nearly $1.4 million, with a significant portion resulting from the decision not to replace the CEO.

He made these remarks while presenting submissions before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

Nemani said that despite not having a CEO, the Commission has improved efficiency and reduced costs without compromising service delivery.

“So, with the savings from the CEO’s salary most of us in this room right now are doing pro bono work. Nobody gets paid for anything. The board decided to elevate operations management with the small team we have.”

However, Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel raised concerns about rising staff and legal costs.

“In 2023 and 2024, there are LTA fees around $424,000 probably rental costs for the office. There’s also another huge expense: legal costs of $270,000 in 2024 and $174,000 in 2023. Looking at the government grant meant to cover operations, you’ve contracted out around $900,000 in 2023 and $750,000 in 2024 just for legal services.”

In response, Nemani explained that one of the major cost-saving decisions was ending the contract with Veritas, which saved $900,000.

He confirmed that overall operational expenses have been reduced, delivering substantial savings that benefit both the government and the people.

