9TH Tuna forum pushes for stronger collaboration

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka called for continued innovation, vigilance and unity at this years 9th Pacific Tuna Forum.

The forum which opened yesterday at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi brought together Pacific leaders, industry experts and partners in a call for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the forum, Gavoka stressed on the importance of regional cooperation and responsible management of tuna resources one that he termed as a lifeline for Pacific economics, culture and communities.

“Nearly 60 percent of the world’s tuna catch comes from the Western and Central Pacific Ocean, making the region vital to the global industry.”

Gavoka praised the Pacific’s leadership in sustainable tuna management, guided by science, strong governance, and solidarity.

Acknowledging challenges such as climate change, illegal fishing, and global competition, Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s “Ocean of Peace” initiative to strengthen maritime security and cooperation.

The spotlight for this year’s forum is on the East New Britain Initiative (ENBi) that ensures a Pacific-led blueprint focused on transforming tuna into a value chain powerhouse through regional processing hubs, premium branding and market access, innovation, infrastructure, and employment and full value chain development from ocean to retail shelf.

