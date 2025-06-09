$80,000 aid to help rebuild food sources in Lau

Cyclone Rae has devastated agriculture in Lau Province, causing losses of over $337,000.

To help affected communities recover, Conservation International is providing $80,000 in aid to support the rebuilding of sustainable food sources across the islands.

Conservation International Technical Director Projects, Semisi Meo, says the support will begin on Lakeba before extending to other districts.

He says the agreement ensures assistance reaches all affected areas and helps the province regain food security.

“The agreement today will ensure that the assistance will be distributed to the other islands, starting from Lakeba, and to other districts. This will help the province get its food sources sustainable.”

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Eastern Division, Nimilote Waqabaca, says the aid will focus on distributing key crops like dalo, kumala, cassava, and bele.

He adds that the distribution will depend on where each crop is best suited to grow.

“The damage assessment shows that there was massive destruction in the agriculture sector caused by TC Rae, with the cost totaling over $337,000. From the assistance, we will be distributing dalo tops, kumala, cassava, and bele. We will distribute it depending on where it can last long because I understand that in some islands, dalo cannot survive in it because of the condition of the soil.”

Lau Provincial Council Chair, Ratu Meli Saubulinayau, is encouraging communities to make the most of the support, reminding them that the crops need to be planted and cared for.

“This is something we hardly get, this kind of assistance, so we have to utilize it best. The plants cannot come and get planted by themselves. We need to plant them, make good use of them.”

With 38 islands in the Lau group still recovering, the support aims to revive agriculture and strengthen food security for local communities.

