77 percent of land across Fiji unsurveyed

There are about 1,726 parcels of land yet to be surveyed.

This is according to Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, while responding to a question in Parliament today.

He highlighted that only 23 percent of land across the country has been surveyed from 2011 until now, leaving 77 percent still outstanding.

Vasu says parts of Serua Province, Namosi, the Lau Group, Cikobia, and sections of Ba and Kadavu are still awaiting completion.

He adds that climate impacts, land disputes, and a shortage of surveyors are key factors contributing to delays.

“The issue with surveying unsurveyed land is that once there is a dispute, our surveyors stop work. They only return once the dispute is resolved.”

The Ministry is optimistic that with vacant chiefly titles now filled, it will be easier to resolve disputes.

Vasu also notes that a number of development projects require demarcation, and surveyors are often diverted to these tasks, causing further delays to Mataqali land surveys.

He says with new technology and vehicles, they hope to fast-track surveying work across the country.

