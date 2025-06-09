Vone celebrates Christmas with love and togetherness

For 86-year-old Vanavasa Vone, Christmas is about family, love, and sharing, not the size of the celebration.

Surrounded by his children and grandchildren, Vone of Raiwaqa says he feels truly blessed to spend this Christmas with the people he loves most.

“Back then, Christmas was big. The whole village would gather, everyone cooked together, everyone shared food,”

Over the years, those large gatherings have become smaller, with families choosing more private ways to mark the festive season. But for Vone, the essence of Christmas remains the same.

“The gathering may be small now, but the love is still there. People still share, people still care — and that’s what Christmas is about,”

One of his grandchildren, who works on Kokomo Island, says being home this year is a special gift. “I was so happy because not every year we are here, and it’s just great to be here for my grandfather,” she says.

As Fiji continues to change, Vone hopes younger generations will continue to embrace the values that have defined Christmas for decades — love, generosity, and togetherness. For him, that spirit is alive and well this holiday season.

