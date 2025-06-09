FCCC warns consumers to stay vigilant during festive shopping

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging consumers to remain alert while shopping this Christmas season, warning that increased spending, promotions and online shopping create more opportunities for unscrupulous traders to mislead customers.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the Commission has extended its monitoring operations through rotating shifts to better protect consumers during the festive period.

She says this allows officers to inspect shops, supermarkets and service providers that operate late into the night.

Jiuta says the initiative enables inspections at more locations for longer hours, helping curb unfair business practices.

She says that since last month, FCCC enforcement teams have conducted 657 pre-Christmas surveillance monitoring and inspections nationwide, targeting sectors including shipping service providers, hardware stores, motor vehicle retailers, hotels, pharmacies, white goods retailers, drapery and retail outlets, and supermarkets.

She says some of the breaches observed include overcharging, failure to display prices, false or misleading representations, the sale of expired products, and failure to mark pull dates.

Jiuta says night shift teams are also focused on ensuring shipping service providers do not engage in unfair trade practices or overcharge on regulated fares, cargo and freight charges.

To ensure full compliance with road safety standards, FCCC is working alongside the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority in monitoring regulated vehicle tonnage.

She adds that through continuous joint collaboration with health inspectors across various towns and cities, FCCC has expanded its coverage and capacity under its Price Monitoring and Enforcement Taskforce, ensuring duty and VAT reductions are passed on to consumers.

Recent joint inspections with health inspectors and PMET members have revealed significant violations in several supermarkets.

In the Western Division alone, 14 breaches were uncovered, including the sale of expired products, failure to mark pull dates, and poor food handling practices that risk cross-contamination.

Jiuta is urging consumers to take responsibility, remain vigilant, and stay informed about their rights and responsibilities during the festive season.

