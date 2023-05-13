70-year-old to front court for alleged child exploitation

A 70-year-old foreign national will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today for offences linked to alleged child exploitation.

A 70-year-old foreign national will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today for offences linked to alleged child exploitation.

Police say the accused is alleged to have committed the offenses on two victims, aged 13 and 14 on three different occasions in January, April and May this year.

In the first incident in January, Police say the accused is alleged to have performed a sexual act in front of the 13-year-old victim.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second incident, the accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted the same victim in his home after they had returned from a rafting trip.

The accused is also alleged to have indecently insulted the second victim, a 14-year-old boy during the Easter weekend by depicting a sexual act using adult toys.

The accused has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecently insulting or annoying a person.