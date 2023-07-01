60 inmates take part in Yellow Ribbon Walk

23 serving inmates from the Naboro Maximum Center were among the 60 inmates participating in the Yellow Ribbon Walk in Suva.

They were joined by the inmates from the Nasinu Correction facilities.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says this is the first time the Fiji Corrections Service has released serving inmates to be part of the Yellow Ribbon Walk since its inception in 2008.

Article continues after advertisement

“I love to see the churches being involved in the yellow ribbon, saving souls, yes, what about saving lives, restoring lives? Tell them when you are released, or even while there, we accept you, and when you are released in the community, you are part of the family.”

Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says today’s turnout is a positive sign that people understand the three principles and objectives of the yellow ribbon walk.

“The main thing is acceptance and action that will definitely take away the stigma associated with a prisoner’s imprisonment.”

Panapasa says the response from the public shows that these inmates will be accepted in the society to help them in their rehabilitation.