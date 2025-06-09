$4.2m budget to drive entrepreneurship growth

source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook

Young Fijians who wish to venture into business can now access larger grants than previously offered by the government.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says funding for the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme has been boosted, with applicants now able to access up to $50,000, compared to the earlier cap of $30,000.

Kamikamica says overall funding to support micro, small, and medium enterprises has risen to $4.2 million, a 36 percent increase from the previous budget.

He adds that 60 percent of YES funding will target unique and innovative business ideas, while 40 percent will support existing businesses that show clear sustainability plans and pathways towards net-zero carbon emissions.

For the National Export Strategy Programme, grants have also increased from $100,000 to $150,000 to help businesses expand into export markets.

“For the IHRDP, grants of up to $150,000 will remain; however, its reach will expand to include urban businesses as well. Effective from 1st September 2025, 35% of the IHRDP budget around $2 million will be targeted towards urban businesses, and 65% towards rural and very rural businesses. This ensures broader inclusivity and greater reach across our community.”

The Acting Prime Minister also confirmed that under the Trade Enhancement Programme, the grant ceiling has risen from $1,000 to $5,000 per business to help cover rising costs.

Meanwhile, the Northern Development Programme remains in place to support growth in the North.

The Ministry of Trade says Expressions of Interest open from 1st September 2025 for individuals and businesses keen to benefit from these expanded support schemes.

