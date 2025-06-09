$36m Nakasi Police Station officially opened

The new $36 million Nakasi Police Station was officially opened this morning by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Although the facility has been operational since its completion in 2023, today’s ceremony marks its formal opening.

The station serves over 45,000 residents across the Nakasi corridor and functions as a major hub for the Eastern Division Headquarters, overseeing five police stations and 13 community posts across Tailevu, Naitasiri, Rewa, and Lomaiviti.

Professor Prasad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Fiji Police Force through sustained investment, stressing that the organization must also continue to improve its efficiency and effectiveness.

He stated that police manpower has increased by more than 1,000 personnel, nearly a 20 percent boost, reflecting government confidence in the leadership of the Force.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that while the government continues to drive national development, public safety remains a top priority.

He urged communities to work in partnership with both the government and the police to uphold the law and maintain peace and security.

