1,800 trained in cooperative programs

Esrom Immanuel [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Since 2024, mobile and community-based programs have delivered 81 training sessions for cooperatives, reaching over 1,800 participants.

This was highlighted by Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel in parliament yesterday.

Immanuel says these initiatives have focused on governance, financial management, and business skills, giving grassroots cooperatives the tools to improve operations and accountability.

He adds that digital platforms, including e-commerce and mobile banking, are being integrated to connect cooperatives to wider markets.

“Training in communities has many benefits. It saves cost, increases participation, and allows content to be tailor-made to local needs. Participants can immediately apply what they learn, strengthen their cooperatives, and improve their business.”

Immanuel says they are also focusing on empowering youth and women to take leadership roles in cooperatives.

